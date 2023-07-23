Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

