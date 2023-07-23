Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 10,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $161,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.60 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

