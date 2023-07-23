Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Chewy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Chewy by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.32 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock worth $11,463,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

