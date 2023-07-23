Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

