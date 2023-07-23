Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

