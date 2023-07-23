Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $33.18 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,659.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,400.00%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

