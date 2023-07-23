Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488,597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

