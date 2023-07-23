Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

