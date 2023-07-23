Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.