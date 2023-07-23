Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 788,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,018,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 230,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

