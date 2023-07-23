Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

