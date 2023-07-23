Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

