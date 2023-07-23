Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,338 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 9.3 %

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

