Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,911 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

