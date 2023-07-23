Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $158,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vale by 9.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,642,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after buying an additional 202,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vale by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 494,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.19 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

