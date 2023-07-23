Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

