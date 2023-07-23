Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $303.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $329.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

