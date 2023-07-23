Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

