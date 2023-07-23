Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.