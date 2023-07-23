Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,068,000 after buying an additional 51,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

