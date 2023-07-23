The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 35,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

