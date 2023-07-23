The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chemours were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Chemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

