The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $69.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.82%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.