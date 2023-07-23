The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $23.50

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

TOST stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,425.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,891,232 shares of company stock worth $63,060,860. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 176.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

