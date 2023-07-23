The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

