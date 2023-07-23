Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

