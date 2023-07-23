Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 3,716 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

