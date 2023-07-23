Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,712 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

RIG opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

