Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,526,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,325 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

