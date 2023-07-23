UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.