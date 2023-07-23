United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

