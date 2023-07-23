Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 360,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.17. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

