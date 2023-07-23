Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters stock opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

