Wealthspan Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

