Wedbush Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

