Wedbush Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
