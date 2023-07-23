Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weibo were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after buying an additional 1,212,896 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,268,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,898,000 after buying an additional 122,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Weibo Trading Up 0.1 %

Weibo stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

