Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

SNV opened at $32.48 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

