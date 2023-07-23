Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

