Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 118.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 52.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $647,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

