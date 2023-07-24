20,100 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

