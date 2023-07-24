2,410 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

