26,322 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

