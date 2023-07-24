2,660 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

