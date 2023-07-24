338 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,469.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,354.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

