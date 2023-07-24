38,534 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.53 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

