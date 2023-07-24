5,269 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.14 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.