9,193 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

