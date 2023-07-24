abrdn plc Acquires 10,501 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,385,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.