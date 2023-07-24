abrdn plc Acquires 11,033 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $199.71 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

