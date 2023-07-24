abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

abrdn plc grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. On average, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.